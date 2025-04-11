Ravi Kishan’s intriguing look in his upcoming series, Clean Up Crew, is sure to stir excitement among audiences. The intense, almost menacing expression leaves us wondering about the dark character he’s set to play. His look hints at a complex persona that’s sure to intrigue and captivate.

After Laapataa Ladies and Singham Again, Clean Up Crew marks Ravi Kishan’s next with Jio Studios. For his performance in Laapataa Ladies, he is earning widespread acclaim and audience love for his portrayal of Inspector Shyam Manohar, bagging awards at every prestigious ceremony this season. His act as a kind politician in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which starred Ajay Devgn in the lead, also generated a positive response.

Ravi’s look in Clean Up Crew hints at yet another powerful performance. With his knack for portraying compelling characters, this new project looks like, it is poised to be another milestone in his illustrious career.

While the web series has yet to be officially announced, reports confirm it is set in a Bengal-Bihar border town and is infused with crime and dark comedy. It features a power-packed ensemble cast, with Ravi Kishan having completed shooting for the crime thriller alongside Jisshu Sengupta, Saswata Chatterjee, and other notable actors.

