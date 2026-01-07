Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has addressed circulating rumours about him replacing Boman Irani in the highly anticipated sequel Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, confirming that his role in the film is entirely new and that the original cast remains intact as shooting progresses in Delhi. The sequel to the 2006 cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla began its Delhi schedule recently, and Kishan, who has joined the cast for the current phase of filming, spoke about his excitement at being part of the project. “I was so excited to be joining this cast. I will be a part of the Delhi schedule,” he told HT City.

Rumours about Kishan stepping into the shoes of Boman Irani’s iconic character, Kishan Khurana, began after Irani was absent on the first day of the shoot. However, the portal stated that Irani will join filming from January 8, reinforcing that his character returns in the sequel.

Addressing the speculation directly, Kishan said, “Everyone is there, I am not replacing him. Mine is a new character.” He further emphasised his enthusiasm for the project, adding, “The script is amazing. All my fans will get to see me in a very different avatar.”

The current schedule is expected to continue for approximately 20 days, with much of the story reportedly unfolding within a house, reminiscent of the original film’s intimate setting. Shooting is also planned in and around areas such as Noida, Gurugram and Connaught Place, indicating the sequel will expand its canvas while maintaining ties to the original’s narrative style.

The announcement of Kishan’s involvement sparked excitement among fans, drawing praise from his Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 co-stars. Veteran actor Anupam Kher welcomed him warmly, calling him a “brilliant actor and a great human being” and describing the collaboration as “super special” in an Instagram post shared earlier this week.

