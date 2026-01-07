Bollywood actor Daisy Shah has publicly criticised election campaigners after a fire broke out near her residence in Bandra East, Mumbai, in what she alleges was a firecracker-related incident during ongoing election campaigning in the area. The actress shared multiple videos and messages on Instagram, expressing frustration over what she described as irresponsible behaviour by campaign teams.

Daisy Shah SLAMS election campaigners after fire breaks out near her Mumbai home

In the first video posted by Shah, she showed footage of a residential flat engulfed in flames and described the sequence of events. She claimed that around 200 people were campaigning for elections when a firecracker set off by the team entered a neighbouring apartment, triggering the blaze. “This is done by stupid people… Where is people’s civic sense? They burst rockets just because an election is happening in Bandra East,” she said, emphasising her concern for residents living in the area, including older individuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Shah (@shahdaisy)

Shah noted that the campaigners responsible for the alleged fire had left the scene. “Those people who caused this fire have run away … My house is right next to this, so I had to get out,” she said, capturing the intensity of the moment and the threat posed to the community. In her Instagram caption, she made clear that she had no political affiliation but stressed the need for accountability among those hired for campaign activities. “I have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when you hire teams to run campaigns for your elections, please make sure they have some common sense in them,” she wrote.

In a follow-up video, Shah delved deeper into her perspective on the incident. “I understand that it’s election time and people are running campaigns. But where is the rule that they have to burst firecrackers while campaigning?” she questioned, highlighting the danger posed by fireworks in densely populated residential zones. “Every building they enter, they burst firecrackers … The fire is out now, but that house belongs to a civil servant. There was nobody in the house, which is why they couldn’t control the fire; that’s why it escalated,” she said. Clarifying her position, she underscored that her comments were driven by concern for public safety rather than political motives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Shah (@shahdaisy)

Shah’s social media post drew attention from followers, many of whom echoed her call for greater awareness and responsible behaviour during election campaigns. In her note, she made a direct appeal for people to recognise the serious risks associated with using fireworks near homes. “It ain’t a natural calamity, it’s caused by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … IT’S HIGH TIME,” she wrote.

