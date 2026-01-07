Aamir Khan, who is known to be extremely picky about the films he associates with, did the much-criticised Mela which clocks twenty-five years on January 7 solely to launch his brother Faisal Khan.

Ironically, Faisal has since accused Aamir of multiple transgressions, including illegal confinement and career sabotage. “Kya karein?” Aamir sighs. “That is my destiny. You can fight the world, but how can you fight your own family?”

Speaking about Mela, Aamir openly admits that the film was done for his brother’s sake. A loud and boorish adaptation of Sholay, Mela featured Aamir as a comic-book version of Dharmendra, while Faisal was cast as a tight-fisted, clenched-jaw take on Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic role from Sholay.

Mela bombed at the box office. Yet, Aamir insists he has no regrets. “I was obviously disappointed by its failure to achieve its potential. Beyond that, I think it’s tough to answer your question. First of all, let me tell you, every film I do means a lot to me. The failure of Mela definitely made a difference to me. It was hard on Faisal, but it was hard on me as well. I’m not comfortable with the idea of any of my films not realising their full potential. The entire team had worked very hard. We were all disappointed.”

