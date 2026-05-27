The Don 3 controversy has now taken a dramatic turn. On Monday, reports emerged that FWICE had issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after his much-discussed exit from Don 3. The development has once again put the spotlight on the growing fallout between the actor and Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

EXCLUSIVE: Rs. 10 cr. upfront, Rs. 25 cr. discount – Ranveer Singh’s March peace offer to Excel failed before yesterday’s Don 3 explosion

While the matter has now reached the stage of a public industry action, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that an attempt was made to find a middle path much earlier. Sources reveal that in the first week of March, a crucial meeting took place in the presence of several leading industry personalities, including Aamir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, among others. It was during this meeting that Ranveer Singh, through his team, made a special offer to Excel Entertainment.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ranveer’s team offered to pay Rs. 10 crores upfront to Excel Entertainment. In addition, they also offered a discount of Rs. 25 crores on any other film that Excel may want to do with him outside of Don 3. The idea was to compensate Excel immediately while also keeping the professional relationship open for the future.”

However, the offer did not find favour with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. According to the source, the Excel team felt that the offer of a future discount made no practical sense as they had no intention of collaborating with Ranveer again.

The source further said, “Farhan and Ritesh were very clear that they did not want to work with Ranveer Singh after what they had gone through over the last two years. They felt that the delays, uncertainty and the eventual fallout had caused them serious financial and professional damage. Hence, they refused the offer. Their stand was that Excel should get upfront compensation.”

The disagreement stems from Excel Entertainment’s claim that a huge amount had already been spent on the pre-production of Don 3. The banner, according to industry sources, had placed before the concerned bodies its demand for compensation, citing losses arising out of preparations, scheduling and groundwork done for the film.

Ranveer’s side, however, is learnt to have had a very different view of the situation. The actor and his team are said to have been upset with Excel’s alleged attempts to explore other casting options during what they considered a low phase in Ranveer’s career. As per industry talk, the film was also discussed with Hrithik Roshan, which reportedly did not go down well with Ranveer’s camp.

A source close to the development said, “Ranveer felt that if Excel was not fully backing him at a time when he needed their confidence, then the trust had already been broken. He was also not convinced about the script as the right follow-up to Dhurandhar. After the impact that film had, he wanted absolute conviction from the director and the banner. He felt Farhan was distracted and that the project did not have the kind of 100 percent commitment it required.”

At the same time, those close to Ranveer insist that the actor did not want to leave Excel high and dry. “That is why the offer was made. Rs. 10 crores upfront, plus a Rs. 25 crores discount on a future film, was Ranveer’s way of trying to settle the issue amicably. But Excel did not want a future collaboration. They wanted cash compensation,” the source added.

With FWICE’s latest non-cooperation directive, the battle has now moved beyond closed-door meetings and entered a far more serious zone. What was once an internal creative and financial dispute between an actor and a production house has now become one of the most talked-about controversies in the Hindi film industry.

Both sides are presently awaiting the next course of action. But one thing is clear: the Don 3 fallout has now snowballed into a full-blown industry flashpoint, with Ranveer Singh, Excel Entertainment and the larger film fraternity watching the developments very closely.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s team reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 controversy: “He has consciously chosen to maintain silence”

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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