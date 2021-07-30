The successful kid's dance reality show Super Dancer has been judged by three renowned personalities Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu from the past 4 seasons. Shilpa stopped shooting for the show due to the ongoing controversy of Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case. The businessman is currently in detainment. After she quit shooting fans started speculating that she may no longer judge the popular show anymore.

As per the reports, the production team had proposed actress Raveena Tandon to fill in Shilpa Shetty's place. The Andaz Apna Apna star turned down the offer and said to the makers that Super Dancer 4 can only be owned by Shilpa Shetty. The team of Super Dancer 4 was very keen on bringing Raveena Tandon in Shilpa Shetty's place as she is a renowned personality who has graced many reality shows as a judge.

According to the speculations, Shilpa Shetty has headed overseas and will join the show in August. Till she comes back choreographer Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu will judge the show along with special guests every weekend.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had filed Rs 25 cr defamation suit against the media who circulated and wrote defamatory content on her and husband Raj Kundra. The High court rejected her plea on the grounds that it would violate the freedom of press.

