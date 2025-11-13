Directed by Kranthi Kumar Ch and produced by Veer Reddy under Silver Cast Creations, the film stars Unni Mukundan as Narendra Modi.

In an intriguing casting move, veteran actor Raveena Tandon has been confirmed to portray Heeraben Modi the mother of Narendra Modi in the upcoming multilingual biopic titled Maa Vande.

The film, which was officially announced on Modi’s birthday, September 17, is directed by Kranthi Kumar Ch and produced by Silver Cast Creations under the banner of producer Veer Reddy. Leading the project is actor Unni Mukundan, who will step into the shoes of Narendra Modi.

According to those close to the film unit, Tandon was moved by the character of Heeraben. The strength, depth and the arc of the layered character resonated with Raveena. Heeraben’s story including “losing her mother early in her childhood… how she held the family together with calm and fortitude,” was a motivating factor in the actress signing on.

“Maa Vande is a film that predominantly focuses on mother-son relationship. The film majorly chronicles the sacrifices, resilience and the contributions she made to better his life. And Raveena Tandon was fascinated at this element and wanted to be part of the story,” the source added.

Ahead of filming, Raveena will undergo a complete transformation for her role. The production is said to be mounted on a grand scale, including advanced VFX technology to bring its story to life.

With its focus on an influential figure’s familial roots and the significant role of the mother in shaping a national leader, Maa Vande sets out to explore a less-trodden path in the biopic genre and with Tandon’s powerful presence, the film promises to deliver an emotionally grounded performance.

