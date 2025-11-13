After touring various festivals, Titli (2015) director Kanu Behl’s Agra will finally arrive in cinemas tomorrow, that is, November 14. The film is known not for its realism but also sexually explicit content. Several moviegoers and journalists watched the uncut version of the film at the 21st MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 and were wondering if the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) would allow its theatrical release without any cuts.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors frontal nudity scene and 2 sexually explicit visuals in Agra

Bollywood Hungama has learned that as expected, the CBFC has asked for some modifications. Agra is a rare Hindi film to have frontal nudity and the Examining Committee of the CBFC asked the makers to replace the scene. Similarly, two sexually explicit visuals in the second half of the film were asked to be deleted. Lastly, the CBFC members asked the makers to replace obscene words. Once these changes were made, Agra was handed over an 'A' certificate on May 17, 2024. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 115.05 minutes. In other words, Agra is 1 hours, 55 minutes and 5 seconds long.

Agra marks the debut of Mohit Agarwal and also stars Rahul Roy, Priyanka Bose, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. It is the story of a sexually repressed young boy, who lives in a small house in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with his mother, father and his father’s mistress.

Bollywood Hungama had spoken to Kanu Behl after the MAMI premiere of Agra in November 2023. When asked if he was worried that the explicit sexual scenes might be cut by the CFC, he replied, “We’ll see. Hopefully, the censor board will see the film for what it is, how important the film is and what it’s trying to convey. I am hoping that they’ll be reasonable about the film. The sexuality in the film isn’t titillating. We are not trying to use sexuality for any other purpose. It is there to explore people’s sexual lives. The gaze of the film is correct, and I hope the censor board sees it that way and they assess the film through that lens.”

