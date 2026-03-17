Kabir Khan’s film which is gone into shooting this month, is a biopic on the life of sports personality Tajamul Islam. Kartik Aaryan will play her coach.

Kartik Aaryan to play kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam’s coach in Kabir Khan’s next

Tajamul is a Kashmiri who has created new records in kickboxing. She is the world's youngest kickboxing champion, who won a sub-junior world championship at the age of 7.

Kartik’s association with this historic endeavour gives it the commercial heft that it requires to reach a wide audience.

“Kartik instantly agreed to be part of the film when Kabir Khan told him it is a film on Tajamul Islam. At this juncture of his career Kartik wants to be part of cinema that offers more than only entertainment,” a source close to the actor revealed.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shoots crowd sequence at Delhi’s Connaught Place for Naagzilla with rainbow flags and banners, watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.