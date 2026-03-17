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Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kartik Aaryan to play kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam’s coach in Kabir Khan’s next

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Kartik Aaryan to play kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam’s coach in Kabir Khan’s next

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan to play kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam’s coach in Kabir Khan’s next
By Subhash K. Jha -

Kabir Khan’s film which is gone into shooting this month, is a biopic on the life of sports personality Tajamul Islam. Kartik Aaryan will play her coach.

Kartik Aaryan to play kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam’s coach in Kabir Khan’s next

Kartik Aaryan to play kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam’s coach in Kabir Khan’s next

Tajamul is a Kashmiri who has created new records in kickboxing. She is the world's youngest kickboxing champion, who won a sub-junior world championship at the age of 7.

Kartik’s association with this historic endeavour gives it the commercial heft that it requires to reach a wide audience.

“Kartik instantly agreed to be part of the film when Kabir Khan told him it is a film on Tajamul Islam. At this juncture of his career Kartik wants to be part of cinema that offers more than only entertainment,” a source close to the actor revealed.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shoots crowd sequence at Delhi’s Connaught Place for Naagzilla with rainbow flags and banners, watch video

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