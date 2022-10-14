Prime Video’s original web series Mirzapur is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows in India. After delivering two successful seasons, the makers are all set to air the third instalment. Recently, Rasika Dugal, who is playing Beena Tripathi, completed shooting and announced the wrap with a video.

Rasika Dugal wraps Mirzapur 3; says, “will miss your mischief” to her character Beena

Interestingly, the video featured Pankaj Tripathi and several other crew members. As the video starts, we can see the accessories of Beena Tripathi, which are bangles, bindi, and a gold chain, being placed systematically in a plastic bag. As it progressed further, we can see Rasika cutting three cakes on the set.

Meanwhile, on the video, a caption was written in Hindi, which read, “Mazzey Mai Shuru Kiye The Aur Abhi Maza Aa Raha Hai (I started because I enjoyed it, and I still enjoy it).” Instagramming the video post, she wrote a caption. She wrote, “And it's a wrap! / Sigh Beena... will miss your mischief.”

The video has managed to grab the attention of the series’ fans as they flooded the comments section with reactions and praises. On the other hand, Richa Chadha also dropped red-heart emoticons. A section of fans expressed that they are “Very excited for this season”.

Interestingly, two weeks ago, actor Vijay Verma had announced his wrap for the Prime Video series through an Instagram post. He shared a multiple-picture post. While in two photos he was posing for selfies, one image featured a wrap-up cake. In his caption, he wrote, “Season wrap for me! / #Mirzapur3 / Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again.”

Coming to the series, Mirzapur revolves around gang wars and illegal weapon cartels in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While Vijay joined the star cast in the second season, Rasika has been a part of the series since its first season.

