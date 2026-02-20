The feel-good romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, directed by Ravi Udyawar, released today and has been receiving positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film was released on February 20 and the censor process was completed just 2 days ago, on February 18. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cut list of this flick.

EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur’s ‘b***s’ dialogue silenced TWICE by CBFC in Do Deewane Seher Mein

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A 13+ certificate. The cut list mentions that ‘muted and removed obscene word from audio and subtitle’. It has now come to light that the word ‘b***s’ was used twice and has been muted in both instances. On both occasions, it is Mrunal Thakur’s character, Roshni, who utters the word.

In the first half, when Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi) says, “Tumhare paas woh hai, jo mere paas nahin,” Roshni playfully responds with, “B***s?” Meanwhile, in the second half, during a crucial scene where Roshni criticises prevailing beauty standards, the same word is mentioned again.

Additionally, at the beginning of the film, Roshni complains that a man she met wasn’t impressive and uses an abusive word to describe him. Since it’s a mid-shot featuring Roshni and her family members, it is difficult to clearly ascertain which cuss word was used.

Once these changes were made, the censor certificate was handed over to the makers. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 137.41 minutes. In other words, Do Deewane Seher Mein is 2 hours, 17 minutes and 41 seconds long.

An industry insider remarked, “Ideally, a film like this should have been passed with a ‘U’ certificate, especially after the two words were muted. The film has no sexual content, the kiss is mild and very brief, and the action sequence is comic in nature with no bloodshed. Hence, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a clean family entertainer and, at best, deserved a U/A 7+ rating, if not a ‘U’.”

