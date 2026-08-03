Following the success of The Railway Men, YRF Entertainment is preparing to bring another real-life story of courage and resilience to audiences. The digital content division of Yash Raj Films is developing Tunnel Men, a new series inspired by the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue that captured nationwide attention and became one of India's most remarkable rescue missions in recent years.

After The Railway Men, YRF Entertainment brings Tunnel Men based on 2023 tunnel rescue

The upcoming series is based on the rescue operation that saw 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand for more than two weeks. The challenging mission involved extensive planning, coordination, and determination before all the workers were safely brought out, making it a story of perseverance and collective effort.

According to Pinkvilla sources, Tunnel Men will be directed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat, introducing a new directorial collaboration under the YRF Entertainment banner. Meanwhile, The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail will return as the show's showrunner, maintaining continuity in the creative approach and storytelling that helped make the previous series a success.

Sharing an update on the production, a source close to the development said, “The writing and pre-production work has been progressing steadily, and the team is aiming to recreate the scale and emotional intensity of the rescue operation.”

The project also marks an important milestone for Saugata Mukherjee, as it will be his first venture after taking charge as Head of Content at YRF Entertainment under CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Continuing its collaboration with Netflix, YRF Entertainment will release Tunnel Men on the streaming platform. The partnership between the production house and Netflix began with The Romantics in 2023 and continued with The Railway Men.

For those unfamiliar, The Railway Men was a four-part Netflix series directed by Shiv Rawail and featured Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan in key roles. With Tunnel Men, YRF Entertainment is set to further expand its lineup of stories inspired by real-life heroes and extraordinary events.

Also Read : From Real Life to Global Screens: Netflix originals that shaped a decade of storytelling in India

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