Rasha Thadani and Munjya breakout star Abhay Verma just dropped a reel that has the internet buzzing with one burning question — are they starring in something together? While their collaboration is still hush-hush, the duo looks stunning in the video they posted on Instagram, setting off major speculation in the comment section.

Rasha Thadani x Abhay Verma: Is a new on-screen pairing in the works?

From slow-motion smiles to effortless chemistry, the reel screams “new pairing alert!” Whether it’s a brand endorsement, a music video, a film, or a web series — fans are already sold on this fresh on-screen jodi.

Rasha, who’s been making waves with her upcoming debut, and Abhay, who’s won hearts with his performance in Munjya, seem to complement each other with an ease that’s hard to fake. Their vibe? Youthful, charming, and very promising.

While neither of them has officially revealed what the project is, insiders suggest an announcement might just be around the corner. Until then, fans are left to piece together clues — and rewatch the reel on loop. Whatever it is, we’re definitely watching this space (and their Instagram stories) closely!

Besides this mysterious video, Rash recently made headlines for winning an award for Most Promising Debut Of The Year at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2025. “Grateful for the beginning, but this is a call to action. to work harder, dream bigger, and stay committed to growing as an artist and as a human being,” the caption of one of her latest Instagram posts read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha Thadani (@rashathadani)

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Pashmina Roshan, Rasha Thadani: Young Bollywood stars make a statement in red sarees

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.