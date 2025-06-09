Fans have been pouring in their prayers as the actress drops was hospitalized in Mumbai, following Eid celebrations

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul was admitted to the hospital on June 8, leaving her fans deeply concerned. The actress, who had recently celebrated Eid in traditional Indian attire, surprised followers with a sudden health update that has since gone viral.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Sana shared a heartfelt update about her condition with a picture of herself posing on the hospital bed, clutching a soft toy. She wrote, “And in the middle of my chaos, he got my first Labubu… Keep me in ur duas.. I m better”, reassuring fans that her condition had slightly improved.

Sana’s close friend Aashna also shared an emotional note along with a photo of the actress receiving treatment and sitting on the hospital bed with IV drips attached. In her message, she wrote, “My strongest Diva (red heart and nazar amulet emoji). I’m so proud of you, for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger… Allah is with you (prayer hands and emotional face emojis). And I am always standing by you. Get well soon (bandaged heart emoji), my love @divasana.”

The sudden news left many fans surprised, especially after the actress was seen smiling and celebrating Eid on social media just before her hospitalisation.

Sana had earlier opened up about her health struggles in March this year during a podcast appearance with Bharti Singh. She revealed that she suffers from autoimmune hepatitis, a chronic liver condition that was diagnosed in 2020. “I have turned vegan recently due to health reasons... a lot of people don't know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver,” she had shared.

Sana’s fans and industry friends have been flooding social media with prayers and support for the actress, hoping for her speedy recovery.

