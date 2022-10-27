Hollywood rapper Snoop Dogg, who is known for his advocacy of marijuana and its high consumption, smokes up to 150 joints per day, revealed his professional ‘blunt roller’.

As reported by The Neighbor, the 51-year-old California resident rapper, employed a member of staff Renegade Piranha, to roll his joints for him. She claims she has rolled around 450,000 for the rapper.

On an Australian radio show, the staff revealed, "I calculate it at over 450,000. I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints." Snoop had previously confirmed paying his blunt roller a steady salary of $40K-$50K annually, but claims in June that they received a raise due to “inflation.”

As UberFacts shared on Twitter that the ‘Beautiful’ rapper “employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” Dogg replied to the tweet saying, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

As the report cites, Snoop previously opened up about the unusual role in an interview with US shock jock Howard Stern. When asked why they were employed, Snoop replied, "Timing. That motherf*****'s timing is impeccable. That's his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'What do you do?' 'I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.' "

“Free weed – all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some,” the “Gin and Juice” artist said at the time. Meanwhile, the news comes after the rapper recently claimed he's ‘changed his ways’ when it comes to smoking weed.

