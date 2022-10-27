London's wax museum Madame Tussauds has reportedly removed wax figure of Kanye West from public view after his antisemitic comments. The famous museum becomes the latest brand to cut ties with Kanye West amid his recent antisemitic remarks.

According to Billboard, on Wednesday (Oct. 26), the famous wax museum known for its celebrity figures issued a statement announcing its plans to pull Ye’s figure from the main display floor and into an archive.

“Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London, and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds said.

However, the rapper’s wax figure remains in Madame Tussauds other outposts in the United States including New York City, Orlando, San Francisco, Hollywood, Las Vegas and Nashville.

The landmark London Museum reportedly moved the figure of the rapper to an archive room, a symbolic representation of his fall from grace over the past few days, during which he lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships.

The museum's decision comes after numerous controversial events and statements, including the time he got a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, to showing off his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week. Recently, on Tuesday, Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap all announced their respective brands would be making plans to remove all Yeezy products from their websites and physical retail stores.

