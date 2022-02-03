Popular rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh gets in legal trouble as a district court in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has directed him to appear before a local police station to submit his voice sample in connection with a case registered against him. The case was registered against him by one Anandpal Singh Jabbal for singing and uploading a vulgar song on social media. However, no one song has been specified.

The complaint was reportedly registered by the Panchpaoli police against the rapper under section 292 (sale, distribution of obscene content) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act. Now, the District and additional sessions judge S A S M Ali has directed Honey Singh to appear before the cops at Nagpur's Panchpaoli police station between February 4 and February 11.

The order was passed by the court after the singer sought relaxation to travel to Dubai. The court allowed Honey Singh to travel abroad between January 29 and February 4, but only after he appears at the police station.

Honey Singh's application was opposed by the investigating officer, who mentioned that the singer was supposed to appear at the police station on January 25, though he had failed to appear and informed the same through an email. The investigating officer claimed that the singer was not cooperating with the probe, and if he is permitted to travel, he may not remain present before the court.

