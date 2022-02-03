Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra is one of the most awaited films of the year. After multiple delays owing to the time taken in the making of the film and due to the pandemic, the film is now set on releasing in theatres on September 9, 2022. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy with Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in special appearances. The film is being co-produced by Dharma Productions and the makers have planned an elaborate marketing strategy to promote the magnum opus.

In December, the makers of the film organised a grand event to unveil the logo, release date, and first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in the film. The event was graced by Ayan, Ranbir, and Alia and the first asset received an overwhelming response. Recently, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, spoke about the release strategy of the film. "We are very confident of the film. We spent a lot of time making it. I think Fox and Disney are very strongly involved with us at every level. I mean, they are driving this film. There are big plans about how we want to release this film."

"We are really excited because we did a really breathtaking and impactful launch of the logo and the release date. And now I think we have formed many interesting marketing ideas and plans, all of which will keep unfolding as we come," he added.

While he did not reveal when the world will be able to witness yet another glimpse from the film, Mehta assured, "There's a lot of stuff that is under production, and it is going to be coming continuously through the year as we near the release."

Brahmāstra Part one is the first part of a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan.

