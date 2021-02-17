Actor Ranvir Shorey is making headlines for his statements on Twitter. While he recently got back to work, on Wednesday the actor revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is currently under quarantine.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to inform his followers. "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote.

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey currently stars in comedy-drama Metro Park. The second season began streaming in January 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

