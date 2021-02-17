Bollywood Hungama

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ranvir Shorey is making headlines for his statements on Twitter. While he recently got back to work, on Wednesday the actor revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is currently under quarantine.

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to inform his followers. "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote.

On the work front, Ranvir Shorey currently stars in comedy-drama Metro Park. The second season began streaming in January 2021.

ALSO READ: Ranvir Shorey stresses on the pressures behind the screen while reacting to Sandeep Nahar’s demise

