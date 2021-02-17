Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.02.2021 | 11:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Abetment to suicide case filed against Sandeep Nahar’s wife and mother-in-law

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who was seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari, was found hanging from a ceiling fan on February 15. His wife and friends rushed him to a hospital in Goregaon where he was pronounced dead.

Abetment to suicide case filed against Sandeep Nahar's wife and her mother

Few hours before his alleged suicide, the actor had reportedly posted a video on a Facebook page in which he said he had marital problems, he was allegedly being harassed by his wife Kanchan Sharma and her mother. After the video was posted, Mumbai Police sprung into action to trace him but by that time he had allegedly killed himself.

Now, reports say that an abetment to suicide case has been registered against Sandeep Nahar's wife and his mother-in-law. So far, his wife, mother-in-law, father, and brother had recorded their statements with the police. The late actor's body was taken to Punjab to perform the last rites.

Sandeep Nahar worked in films including late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Akshay Kumar's Kesari, and Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar mourns the demise of Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar; remembers him as a smiling young man passionate for food

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooraj Barjatya to present three different…

Salman Khan confirms his cameo in Shah Rukh…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh starrer '83 to release…

BREAKING: Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films to…

Akshay Kumar tops brand value amongst actors…

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films to start releasing…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification