Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological trauma in Bollywood

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who recently engaged in war of words with Anurag Kashyap after criticising independent filmmakers, has spoken about the ordeal he had to face in Bollywood.

Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological trauma in Bollywood

A Twitter user asked him to take names who have done him wrong and get inspired by Kangana Ranaut. "I don’t take any names ‘cause I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is, I went through the same professional & social isolation, bad mouthing & lies in the press, and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved,” he wrote on Twitter.

He further elaborated that it was so tough at a time that he had to leave India. "The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me. Coincidence? No. Modus operandi? Yes,” he wrote about the time when he was 33 years old at the time.

Earlier this week, he hit out at independent filmmakers stating that they eventually become Bollywood flunkies. “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the ‘system’ for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?” the actor had written on Twitter.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap and Ranvir Shorey engage in war of words after latter criticizes independent filmmakers

