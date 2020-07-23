Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.07.2020 | 1:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Aadar Jain makes a comeback during Covid-19 pandemic

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain who made a very impressive but alas unsuccessful debut in Yash Raj Film’s underrated Qaidi Band in 2017, is all set for a comeback.

Aadar Jain makes a comeback during Covid-19 pandemic

Aadar who is the son of the great Raj Kapoor’s daughter, is now shooting for his post-debut film Hello Charlie, a goofy Chaplinesque being produced Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan apparently saw bits of Qaidi Band and decided Aadar had what it takes.

Confirming his comeback vehicle, Aadar who plays the title role in Hello Charlie says, “Yes we back to shooting the film. I’d love to tell you more about it. But until the producers announce the film I am not allowed to.”

Apparently, Hello Charlie being directed by Pankaj Saraswat, is being shot under the strictest precautionary rules. The actors are fully sanitized before facing the camera and there is no physical contact between actors even on camera.

Incidentally the film’s title was a bit of an ambiguous puzzle. Some portals called it Good Day Charlie. Others insisted it was Howdy Charlie.

Hello Charlie, it is. Make a note of the title. You’ll be hearing it a lot in the coming months.

Also Read: Aadar Jain starrer Hello Charlie produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani resumes shooting

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological…

Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 20 years in the…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rajeev Masand…

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification