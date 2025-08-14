In a refreshing blend of music, design, and environmental consciousness, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh takes centre stage in Sansaar by D’Decor’s latest campaign film — a lyrical celebration of mindful living.

Ranveer Singh unveils Sansaar by D’Decor’s musical ode to sustainable living

The sustainable soft furnishings brand’s new TVC, anchored by an original song, pays tribute to the small, everyday choices that not only create beautiful homes but also contribute to a healthier planet. The visuals follow Ranveer through a home alive with slow mornings, quiet pauses, and spontaneous moments — embodying Sansaar’s philosophy: Live Consciously.

The film also showcases Sansaar’s newest collections, including blackout, sheer, and textured curtains, plush upholsteries in tactile finishes like chenille and bouclé, airy embroideries, subtle prints, and breathable 100% cotton bedding. Every design is crafted with sustainability in mind, featuring durable, easy-to-care-for fabrics and natural, moisture-absorbent fibres for long-lasting comfort and elegance.

“In a world of excess, we chose depth,” said Sarah Arora, Co-founder and Creative Director of Sansaar. “The collections are less about styling a space and more about shaping a state of being. Sustainability is woven not just into the fabric, but into the philosophy of daily life.”

Sanjana Arora, Co-founder and Business Head, echoed the sentiment: “Our aim is long-term value creation. We want customers to see their purchases not as mere products but as investments in a lifestyle. Collaborating with a cultural icon like Ranveer Singh helps amplify that message and moves us closer to reshaping India’s sustainable furnishings industry.”

The TVC premieres this week across television and digital platforms, followed by a nationwide integrated campaign promoting the collection. With Ranveer’s charismatic presence and a musical narrative at its core, Sansaar is positioning sustainability not just as a design choice, but as a way of life.

