The ongoing controversy surrounding Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has taken a fresh turn, with filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS agreeing to refrain from making any further public remarks against director Aditya Dhar.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar controversy: Santosh Kumar RS agrees to stay silent on Aditya Dhar amid court proceedings

As per reports, the matter came up before the Bombay High Court, where Santosh Kumar’s legal representative conveyed that the filmmaker would avoid speaking about the dispute in public going forward. Instead, he would rely on appropriate legal channels to address his concerns. It was also suggested on his behalf that earlier comments were not specifically aimed at Aditya Dhar. The court, however, noted that making such an assurance enforceable in a broader sense could be challenging but decided to formally record Kumar’s commitment to avoid any further statements that could be seen as defamatory.

On the other side, Aditya Dhar’s legal team pushed for a public apology over the earlier allegations. His counsel argued that publicly accusing someone of wrongdoing could have serious implications and maintained that an apology would be appropriate under the circumstances. However, Kumar’s side did not agree to this, stating that he believes he has sufficient grounds to support his claims and therefore would not apologise at this stage.

With this, the court chose to close the interim plea while clearly stating that no further controversial or potentially damaging remarks should be made by Santosh Kumar in the future.

The dispute traces back to claims made by Kumar, who alleged that Dhurandhar was based on a script he had previously registered under the title D Saheb. Following these accusations, Aditya Dhar had issued a legal notice asking for the statements to be withdrawn. When there was no response, the director approached the court, stating that the claims were unfounded and were affecting his professional reputation.

Earlier this month, the court had already instructed Kumar to refrain from repeating such allegations publicly until further hearings in the matter.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Dhurandhar The Revenge has performed strongly at the box office and continues to remain in the spotlight, driven by audience interest and discussions around the film.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge couldn’t beat Dangal, but trade says its Rs. 1800 crore run without Gulf and China is the bigger success story

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