The Bombay High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a stay on the theatrical release of the Marathi-Hindi bilingual film Raja Shivaji, clearing the way for the movie’s scheduled release on May 1, 2026. The petition had objected to the omission of the honorific “Chhatrapati” from the film’s title and claimed it was disrespectful to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bombay High Court dismisses PIL seeking change in Raja Shivaji’s title

The plea was filed by NGO Sree Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation, which argued that leaving out the title “Chhatrapati” hurt the sentiments of followers of the iconic Maratha ruler. The petitioner requested the court to direct the makers to rename the film Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji and also sought restrictions on the release, screening, and public exhibition of the movie until changes were made.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad rejected the petition, observing that the matter did not involve any real public cause. The court also noted the timing of the plea, pointing out that it was filed only two days before the film’s release.

According to the bench, there was nothing in the title Raja Shivaji that could be considered insulting or derogatory to the status of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The judges stated that the petition appeared to be motivated rather than filed in genuine public interest.

The respondents in the case included the Union of India, the State of Maharashtra, the Central Board of Film Certification, actor-director Riteish Deshmukh, producers Jyoti Deshpande, Genelia Deshmukh, and Mumbai Film Company Pvt Ltd.

During the hearing, counsel representing the film’s producers informed the court that the story focuses on Shivaji Maharaj’s life before his coronation in 1674, when he officially received the title of “Chhatrapati.” It was also stated that a disclaimer explaining this context had already been included in the film and approved by the CBFC.

The producers further submitted that the project had been publicly announced in February 2024, while its release date was declared in 2025, meaning the title had long been in the public domain.

In its final remarks, the High Court said public interest litigation was meant to amplify genuine public concerns, and not be misused for such last-minute objections.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Prediction: Riteish Deshmukh’s film to open HUGE, take comfortable DOUBLE DIGIT opening

More Pages: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

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