In what is being touted as one of the biggest events launches of the year, Jio Studios and B62 Studios are now all set to unveil the explosive trailer of Dhurandhar on Tuesday, 18 November 2025. The high-octane action thriller, headlined by Ranveer Singh, marks one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming slate.

The trailer launch featuring Ranveer Singh along with R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, writer-director-producer Aditya Dhar, and producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar is expected to draw massive attention from the industry and media alike.

Interestingly, the event was originally scheduled to be held last week but had to be postponed due to two major developments. An industry source revealed, “The makers decided to push the event after news broke about veteran actor Dharmendra’s sudden health concerns. Out of respect for the senior star and the sensitive atmosphere within the industry, the team felt it was best to delay.” The second reason was the unforeseen disturbance at the Red Fort, which led to heightened security protocols and large-scale event disruptions in Mumbai and Delhi. In fact, the makers even release a statement on similar lines about the shift in date.

Now, with conditions stabilised, the makers are ready to showcase what insiders describe as a “massive, high-adrenaline, visually spectacular trailer” that aims to set the tone for the film’s grand release. With Ranveer Singh returning in a full-blown action avatar, backed by a powerhouse cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, the buzz around Dhurandhar is at an all-time high.

