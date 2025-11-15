Ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani — best known for the National Award-winning Neerja (2016) starring Sonam Kapoor, the thriller Dhamaka (2021) with Kartik Aaryan, and the internationally acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Aarya featuring Sushmita Sen — is now gearing up for one of his most ambitious projects yet. Backed by his banner Ram Madhvani Films, he is joining forces with two-time National Award-winning producer Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films, who has collaborated on notable projects like Uunchai (2022) with Rajshri Productions, the upcoming Kartik Aaryan starrer Naagzilla with Karan Johar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, White with Siddharth Anand and Vikrant Massey as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the two celebrated creators are working on an exciting and powerful new slate of films.

EXCLUSIVE: Neerja director Ram Madhvani, Mahaveer Jain join forces; mega multi-film deal locked

Although the team is keeping most details tightly under wraps at the moment, insiders reveal that the collaboration is already generating strong buzz within the industry. Their first film is said to be a large-scale, high-budget project, and the makers are finalizing a major star for the lead role. An official announcement revealing the actor’s name is expected very soon, adding to the growing anticipation around this ambitious partnership.

Also Read: Dhanush calls Kriti Sanon ‘beautiful, talented and focused’; Kriti unpacks Mukti’s layers in Tere Ishk Mein

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.