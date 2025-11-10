In a dramatic reveal that’s taken the internet by storm, actor R. Madhavan has debuted a striking new look for his upcoming film Dhurandhar. The first-look poster, shared by co-star Ranveer Singh on Instagram, labels Madhavan’s character as the “Charioteer of Karma”.

In the poster, Madhavan is seated on a sofa, dressed sharply in a suit, his expression stern, with his hand resting on his face. According to the article, “In the poster, R. Madhavan sat on a couch and gave a stern expression. Dressed in a suit, he looked in front of him with his face resting on his hand.”

Ranveer’s Instagram post reads, “The Charioteer of Karma. 3 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December.”

The unveiling sparked a wave of online reactions. Some fans pointed out resemblances to real-life figures. One comment said, “Blockbuster loading.” Another noted, “He looks so much like Ajit Doval.”A different user observed, “This character looks very similar to Paresh Rawal’s character in Uri.”The comparisons underline just how boldly the new look distinguishes Madhavan’s character from his previous appearances.

Dhurandhar is being directed by Aditya Dhar and features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is billed as a “dark and action-packed thriller” and is set to release in cinemas on 5 December 2025.

