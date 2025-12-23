Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which continues its strong run at the box office. Trade estimates suggest that the action thriller is on track to cross Rs 600 crores nett, with its fourth week expected to push the lifetime collection close to Rs 700 crores nett. Amid this momentum, reports have emerged that the actor has decided to step away from the Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s much-anticipated project, Don 3.

Ranveer Singh quits Don 3 amid Dhurandhar’s blockbuster run?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the massive success of Dhurandhar has prompted Ranveer to reassess his upcoming projects. The actor is reportedly clear about exploring diverse roles and is keen to collaborate with filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee. At the same time, he is said to be cautious about being seen in back-to-back gangster or crime-driven films, particularly since Dhurandhar has already firmly established him in that space.

This is cited as one of the key reasons behind his decision to prioritise Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. Singh is reportedly eager to fast-track the project and bring it on floors sooner than originally planned.

About Pralay

Currently titled Pralay, the Applause Entertainment-backed zombie thriller is described as a gripping human drama centred on a man’s relentless attempt to save his family amid widespread chaos. As per the report, following his exit from Don 3, Singh became personally involved in aligning dates and schedules to ensure that Jai Mehta’s film progressed quickly.

Kriti Sanon in Don 3

For the uninitiated, Farhan Akhtar and the Don 3 team had earlier confirmed Kriti Sanon as the film’s leading lady. The action-packed thriller is expected to be mounted on a grand scale, with extensive filming planned across several European locations.

While Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3 marks a major development for the franchise, it also reflects the actor’s careful approach to shaping the next phase of his career. With Dhurandhar continuing its blockbuster run, Singh appears focused on diversifying his choices and backing projects that offered him fresh creative challenges.

