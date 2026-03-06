The spy action sequel directed by Aditya Dhar gears up for its big reveal as anticipation builds ahead of its March 19 worldwide release.

Actor Ranveer Singh has officially announced the trailer launch of his upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a new poster from the film while revealing that the trailer will be unveiled on Saturday, March 7, at precisely 11:01 AM.

Ranveer Singh announces Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer launch for March 7; actor asks fans to ‘brace themselves’

The poster shared by the actor includes the exact timing of the launch, hinting at a carefully planned promotional rollout for the film. Along with the visual, Ranveer kept his caption short but intriguing, writing, “Brace Yourself,” which has further heightened curiosity among fans awaiting the sequel.

The film serves as the continuation of Dhurandhar (2025), which emerged as a major box-office success and helped establish the franchise as a significant entry in the spy-action genre. With the first installment receiving a strong response, expectations around the second part have grown considerably over the past year.

Interestingly, the film’s theatrical prospects appear to have strengthened after the release date shift of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash. The latter was initially expected to arrive around the same period but has since been postponed to June, giving Dhurandhar: The Revenge a clearer window at the box office.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film is backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. The project is produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film is positioned as the second and concluding chapter of the Dhurandhar duology.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features a multi-starrer cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, along with several actors reprising their roles from the first installment.

Both parts of the franchise were reportedly shot simultaneously, allowing the makers to maintain narrative continuity between the two films. The sequel is expected to delve deeper into the character arc of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and explore his transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari, a development that forms a crucial part of the storyline.

With the trailer set to arrive this weekend, the promotional campaign for the film is now entering its next phase. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

