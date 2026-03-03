On Sunday, March 1, Bollywood Hungama announced that the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be released digitally on Tuesday, March 3. However, by Monday, it emerged that Jio Studios was no longer planning to drop the highly anticipated promo on the stated date. Bollywood Hungama reached out to reliable sources to understand what triggered the last-minute change behind the scenes.

The Grahan effect: The real reason why Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s trailer won’t release on March 3

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Reports of Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s trailer release on March 3 weren’t mere rumours. The makers genuinely planned to unveil it that day. But they were later informed that March 3 witnesses a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse), which is considered inauspicious for new beginnings. The inauspicious period is said to be from 9:39 am to 6:46 pm. Trailers are usually launched around noon, and this timing falls within the window. Hence, the team decided to postpone the trailer release.”

In February 2026, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge would be launched on March 5 at Mumbai’s iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). That plan was eventually dropped, and a digital launch was scheduled for March 3. Now, however, it appears the makers might unveil the trailer on March 5 or March 6 on digital platforms, without an event. The suspense continues on the exact date.

The Dhurandhar series stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first part told the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal syndicate and political system and creates havoc.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a gigantic clash at the box office with Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it marks the return of Yash of KGF fame and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and others. The trailer of this mass-appealing flick will be unveiled on March 8 in Bengaluru at a grand event.

Also Read: No Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer launch on Holi? Here’s what we know

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.