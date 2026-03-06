While Yash has played it safe with his Toxic, relocating it as far away from Dhurandhar: The Revenge as possible, another braveheart has decided to take on Aditya Dhar’s sequel head-on.

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19

Pawan Kalyan ambitious project Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been preponed from March 22 to March 19, thereby precipitating a direct clash with Dhurandhar 2. Pawan took this flash decision following the postponement of Yash’s Toxic from March 19 to June 4.

A source very close to Dhurandhar told this writer that Pawan Kalyan’s airdrop means nothing to the Dhurandhar team. They were not perturbed by the release of Toxic on March 19, they are not taking the competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh seriously.

However, Pawan Kalyan is taking the clash to the highest level.

A source close to Pawan revealed, “He firmly feels the March 19 slot and its Eid and Rama Navami holidays offer enough room for more than one blockbuster. He will be vigorously promoting his film and urging his supporters to back the Telugu product over the Hindi one.”

On the other hand, the team of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is not doing any promotional activity. “Do we need to do any promotion?” Madhavan who plays key role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge wants to know.

