The Bandra residence was allotted to the actor following the redevelopment of her residential building, according to property registration records.

Actor Preity Zinta has reportedly sold an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Bandra for Rs 18.50 crores. The transaction details emerged through property registration documents reviewed by real estate data analytics platform CRE Matrix.

Preity Zinta sells Pali Hill apartment for Rs 18.5 crores months after previous property deal

The property is located in the Rustomjee Parishram building and measures approximately 1,770 square feet. Records indicate that the transaction was officially registered on March 2, 2026. The apartment was purchased by Priya Nagar and Rajeev Nagar, who are US citizens of Indian origin. As part of the transaction process, the buyers paid a stamp duty amount of Rs 1.11 crore, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000, according to the documents.

This marks the second property sale by the actor within a span of four months. In November 2025, property registration records had shown that Zinta sold another apartment in the same building for more than Rs. 14 crore. That unit, measuring around 1,474 square feet, was also located on the 11th floor of the building. The apartment involved in the latest transaction was allotted to Zinta in April 2025 after the redevelopment of her earlier residential building. Following the redevelopment process, the actor received the apartment as part of a standard housing arrangement provided to existing residents.

According to CRE Matrix, the allotment of the apartment was formalised under a redevelopment agreement between the housing society and developer Keystone Realtors, which operates under the brand Rustomjee. The redevelopment project resulted in the construction of the current building where the actor had been allotted her residence. "Under a redevelopment agreement between the society and the developer (Keystone Realtors/Rustomjee), the flat was officially allotted to her as Permanent Alternate Accommodation. This arrangement was formalised in an agreement executed on October 23, 2023," CRE Matrix said.

Zinta has owned property in the building for several years and received the redeveloped apartment through the allotment process associated with the project. The actor, who divides her time between India and overseas commitments, has not publicly commented on the latest property transaction so far.

Zinta, known for her work in films such as Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, continues to remain active across business and entertainment ventures while maintaining a relatively low profile in terms of real estate investments and property dealings. The actress is currently gearing for her big screen comeback alongside Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947 that is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan.

