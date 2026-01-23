Actor Randeep Hooda, known for his disciplined approach to both craft and life, has officially joined LinkedIn, marking a new phase in his professional journey that increasingly extends beyond the world of cinema. His new and fresh presence on the platform reflects a conscious shift towards engaging with conversations around entrepreneurship, long-term investments, and building sustainable ventures.

In recent years, several actors including Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have embraced professional platforms to showcase the evolving dimensions of their careers. Hooda’s entry aligns with this growing trend of artists choosing to participate more actively in the business and leadership ecosystem and to venture beyond the screen to develop concepts and business ideas that resonate with their deep personal beliefs.

The move comes at a time when Hooda’s entrepreneurial footprint has steadily expanded. He has recently invested in a health and nutrition-focused brand that aligns with his long-standing commitment to fitness and mindful living. Additionally, Hooda and his wife, actor Lin Laishram, have come on board as owners of an archery team, reflecting their shared interest in sports, discipline and fitness

Speaking about joining LinkedIn, Hooda shared, “For me, growth has always been about evolving with intention. I’m always open to change and growing beyond the usual and comfort. Cinema for me is home and will always remain the constant and the prime. Cinema will always remain my first love, but over the years I’ve found myself equally drawn to building things that last, whether that’s supporting meaningful businesses or engaging with people who are shaping the future in their own way. LinkedIn felt like a natural space to have those conversations and learn from diverse journeys.”

Rather than a departure from films, Hooda’s presence on LinkedIn signals a broader professional evolution, one where creative pursuits coexist with entrepreneurship, conscious investing, and long-term value creation. His entry onto the platform places him among a new generation of actors redefining success beyond box office numbers, embracing a more holistic and future-facing career narrative.

