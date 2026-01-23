Border 2 has taken a great start and the word of mouth has been unanimously positive from the audience and critics alike. Realizing that the film is going to put up a huge number over the weekend and have an insane demand, the theatres have started to increase shows. The popular cinema chain MovieMax has taken the initiative and has already organized post-midnight shows of the war drama in their key properties for Saturday, January 24.

In Mumbai’s MovieMax Huma Kanjurmarg, one can catch Border 2 at 1:20 am. There’s a 1:15 am show of the film, in MovieMax Mira Road as well as MovieMax Sion. In Pune’s MovieMax Amanora, 6 shows will be held between 12:00 am and 8:00 am – at 1:15 am, 1:45 am, 2:15 am, 3:00 am, 7:00 am and 7:30 am. In all, the property will play a whopping 30 shows a day of Border 2. MovieMax Gold, also in Pune, will play three shows post-midnight at 1:15 am, 2:15 am and 3:15 am. MovieMax Nagpur, meanwhile, has allotted a show at 1:15 am.

Other cinemas are also following suit. Maxus, one of the pioneers for post-midnight shows, will play a show at 12:45 am, followed by 7:00 am at their Bhayander theatre near Mumbai. PVR Sangam in Andheri East, Mumbai has decided to showcase Border 2 at 1:55 am. Once the demand kicks in big time, more and more cinemas will jump onto the bandwagon. Moreover, these post-midnight and early morning shows won’t just be played on January 24 but also on Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26. The latter is a National Holiday on account of Republic Day.

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. With unanimously positive buzz and extra late-night slots, the biggie is poised to roar through the weekend and Republic Day, rewriting January box-office records nationwide.

A history of post-midnight shows

The trend of having post-midnight shows began in the post-pandemic era. Sooryavanshi (2021) was the first one to take the initiative and then it was followed by hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022), Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023), Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022), Oppenheimer (2023), Gadar 2 (2023), Animal (2023), Stree 2 (2024), F1: The Movie (2025), Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle (2025), etc. Dhurandhar was the last film to achieve this feat before Border 2.

