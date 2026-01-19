Actor Randeep Hooda has taken his first step into entrepreneurship by joining as an investor in TeinPro, an Indian health and nutrition brand focused on clean, everyday protein solutions. The move reflects Hooda’s long-standing interest in disciplined living and mindful health choices, rather than a conventional celebrity business association.

Randeep Hooda becomes investor for health and wellness brand TeinPro, marks foray into entrepreneurship

Founded by Chinmay Barik, Raghav Gupta and Kshitij Shokeen, TeinPro positions itself as a wellness brand aimed at addressing everyday nutritional gaps, particularly protein deficiency in Indian diets. The company currently offers protein and energy bars designed for people with active routines, long workdays, or those seeking balanced nutrition without extreme fitness messaging.

Speaking about his association with the venture, Hooda explained that his decision was rooted in personal alignment rather than commercial intent. “I’ve never been someone who believes in attaching my name to things casually. For me, any association off screen has to feel honest and reflective of how I live my life,” he said.

Hooda shared that his interaction with the founding team played a key role in his decision. “When I interacted with the founders, Chinmay, Raghav and Kshitij, I connected with the simplicity of their thinking. They weren’t trying to sell extremes or push a fitness fad,” he noted. According to the actor, what stood out was the brand’s focus on everyday nourishment suited to Indian lifestyles.

Highlighting the relevance of the product in a local context, Hooda added, “The innately Indian diet does not meet the necessary requirement of protein intake that one needs daily. What stood out to me was how the protein and energy bars are positioned, not just for people who train intensely, but also for those who have long workdays, active routines, or simply want to make better food choices.”

He further emphasised the importance of simplicity and balance in nutrition. “The idea of creating something clean, with no added sugar or preservatives, and keeping the emphasis on balance rather than excess, felt very natural to me. Protein doesn’t need to be intimidating or complicated. It can and should be a part of daily life,” Hooda said.

Known for physically demanding and restrained performances in films such as Sarbjit, Highway and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Hooda’s career has often reflected a focus on discipline and intent—qualities that now extend to his entrepreneurial choices. His role at TeinPro is that of an investor, backing what he describes as a thoughtful and sustainable idea rather than an endorsement-driven partnership.

Also Read: Why Randeep Hooda stepped away from Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo days before shooting? Here’s what we know!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.