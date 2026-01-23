Actor Rani Mukerji recently opened up about her daughter Adira and her bond with her late grandfather, legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. Speaking during a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai on Thursday, Rani said that at times she feels her daughter may be a reincarnation of Yash Chopra.

Rani joined Karan Johar at Yash Raj Films Studios for an interaction reflecting on her 30-year-long career in Hindi cinema. During the discussion, she also spoke about her personal life, including her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, and their daughter.

Talking about Aditya Chopra, Rani said, “He likes to be really basic in his life every day, and that’s a very endearing quality he has. I come from a very humble and simple background. The way he respected his parents and the way he went about his daily life really attracted me to him. He didn’t carry the baggage of being Yash Chopra’s son or that of being such a prolific filmmaker. If he had even an iota of ego, I don’t think I would have ever fallen for him.”

Speaking about her daughter, Rani said Adira shows strong creative instincts that remind her of Yash Chopra. “She is truly Yash Chopra’s granddaughter. Sometimes I honestly feel she might be Yash Chopra’s reincarnation. Because she reminds me so much about Yash uncle. She is very creative. She writes extremely well and is a wonderful storyteller. I think she gets it from Yash uncle and from her dad,” Rani said.

Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra in a private ceremony in April 2014, with the couple choosing to keep the wedding away from the public eye. They welcomed their daughter Adira in December 2015.

On the professional front, Rani is preparing for her return to theatres with Mardaani 3. The film follows her character, police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she tackles crimes against women. Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, the third instalment of the franchise is produced by Aditya Chopra and is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 30.

