AR Rahman says he “never wished to cause pain” in new Instagram post, days after facing backlash over “communal” remark

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman offered a public response following online criticism over comments interpreted by some as suggesting communal bias within the Hindi film industry. In a video shared on his official social media accounts, Rahman described his artistic journey and intentions without directly retracting or labelling his earlier remarks as an apology.

Rahman’s latest message emphasised that his engagement with music has always been rooted in a desire to connect, honour and celebrate cultural expression. “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture,” he said. He reaffirmed his deep connection to India, referring to the country as his “inspiration, teacher and home,” and noted that “intentions can sometimes be misunderstood.” He added, “I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

Rather than direct confrontation, Rahman’s message focused on broader themes of gratitude, creative freedom and service through his music. He highlighted various initiatives he’s involved in, including collaborative musical projects, educational programmes and efforts to amplify diverse voices across India’s cultural landscape.

Background to the Remarks and Reactions

The recent controversy began after an interview in which Rahman discussed shifts in the Hindi film industry over the past eight years. He said the industry’s evolving dynamics had led to less work for him and suggested the influence of non-creative decision-makers, hinting that it “might have been a communal thing also.” He described this perception as something he heard indirectly rather than something expressed to him directly.

That comment prompted significant discussion on social media and reactions from industry figures and audiences. Some critics said such a claim was inappropriate, while supporters defended Rahman’s right to express his experience and perspective.

Rahman’s video did not specifically refer to his interview or frame the statement as an apology, but its overall tone sought to shift focus back to the values of unity, creative expression and cultural celebration through music.

