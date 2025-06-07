Ranbir Kapoor’s premium lifestyle brand, ARKS, has taken a significant stride beyond fashion and footwear with the launch of its debut fragrance—ARKS Day. Known for redefining everyday essentials through the lens of minimalism and quiet confidence, ARKS now explores the world of fine fragrances, marking a new chapter in its evolving identity.

ARKS Day is designed as the finishing touch to one’s daily ensemble— “the final, invisible layer before you step out the door.” Gender-inclusive and timeless, the fragrance embodies ARKS' signature ethos of subtle sophistication. It opens with a fresh citrusy burst, layered with warm woody undertones, and settles into a musky finish—mirroring the brand’s philosophy of balance, simplicity, and inner strength.

“ARKS Day brings back a lot of memories from my childhood—the places I felt drawn to, the people who made me feel at home. We wanted to capture that essence in this first bottle. It's familiar, grounding, and made for those who carry their world with quiet strength,” said Ranbir Kapoor, Founder of ARKS.

With this launch, ARKS transitions into what the brand calls its "sensory chapter," offering not just clothing and sneakers, but also a holistic lifestyle experience. The scent is envisioned as a natural extension of the curated wardrobe ARKS has built—a product that complements its understated yet impactful identity.

“ARKS Day marks our entry into an exciting category that aligns with our vision of building a holistic lifestyle brand. It’s a strategic step—extending our philosophy into scent and deepening how consumers experience ARKS beyond apparel and sneakers,” added Abhinav Verma, Co-founder & CEO of ARKS.

To introduce ARKS Day, the brand has rolled out a campaign film that captures its distinctive tone—effortless cool and quiet confidence. For the first time, the brand narrates the story behind the making of the fragrance, underscoring its emotional and creative roots.

The campaign is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and supported by the ‘ARKS Insiders’—a community of creators and tastemakers who reflect the brand’s values. These include Varun Duggirala (Entrepreneur), Anshuka Parwani (Yoga & Wellness Expert), Sukhmani Gambhir (Stylist and Influencer), Rob (Artist), Sahiba Bali (Actress), Barkha Singh (Actress), and Moses Kaul (Music Artist & Actor).

With ARKS Day, Ranbir Kapoor and team not only offer a new product but extend an emotion—a quiet, grounded reminder of identity, comfort, and personal resonance. It's a bold yet seamless move for a brand that continues to evolve as a modern, refined lifestyle label.

