Yesterday, June 5, a post was uploaded on an Instagram handle, speculating that Deepika Padukone may be dropped from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD (2024). The report further stated that ‘her demand for shorter work hours post-motherhood is reportedly causing friction on sets. Kalki 2 makers are considering reducing or removing her role’. Bollywood Hungama has learned that this is not true and that it is part of a larger attempt to make her seem unprofessional.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It all began after Deepika Padukone left Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas-starrer Spirit. As per inside reports, she had certain conditions with regard to working hours. She was not ready to work endlessly as she wanted to spend quality time with her daughter. However, the reports of her being dropped by the makers of Kalki 2 are not true at all.”

The source added, “How can there be friction on the sets when the film has not even gone on floors? In fact, the shooting begins almost a year from now. Moreover, Deepika Padukone is an indispensable part of Kalki 2898 AD. The first part’s story revolved around her and she has a crucial role in the sequel as well.”

An industry insider commented, “A narrative is being built that due to her ‘unreasonable’ demands, she is being dropped from films. The Instagram handle, which started the rumour, also stated ‘This could impact her career after back-to-back project losses’. But those who spread this news conveniently forget that though she lost on to Spirit, she bagged Allu Arjun-Atlee film. She also has signed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. And of course, she also has Kalki 2 in the pipeline. How can an unprofessional actor bag such big-ticket projects?”

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles and it’s directed by Nag Ashwin. The first part was released on June 27, 2024 and was a success at the box office.

