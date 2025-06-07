“Extremely grateful for the love”, Sanya Malhotra on winning People’s Choice Star of the Year for ‘Mrs.’ at Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2025

Actress Sanya Malhotra continues her triumphant journey in cinema as she was recently honoured with the People’s Choice Star of the Year award at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons 2025 – Summit and Awards. The recognition, is a testament to her growing influence and heartfelt connection with audiences—particularly for her stirring performance in the critically acclaimed film Mrs.

A consistent performer known for her understated strength and emotional range, Sanya Malhotra has steadily evolved into one of Indian cinema’s most relatable and admired talents. With Mrs., she delivered a career-defining portrayal that resonated deeply with viewers, making her a clear fan favourite.

Taking to Instagram to express her gratitude, Sanya shared an emotional message:

"Thank you @realbollywoodhungama for honouring me with the People's Choice Star of the Year award for Mrs.????❤️ I'm extremely grateful for the love, inspiration and constant support from my team and all the amazing people who connected with Mrs so deeply ???? Kaafi khushi ☺️"

Sanya also turned heads on the red carpet, exuding elegance in an ensemble that matched her natural charisma. Ethereal and radiant, her effortless style added a touch of grace to the star-studded evening, echoing the very qualities that have made her so beloved by fans.

The success of Mrs. has reinforced her versatility as an actress, with both critics and audiences praising her nuanced performance. This latest award reflects not only her artistic growth but also the authenticity she brings to every role—qualities that have endeared her to audiences across the board.

Beyond Mrs., Sanya is riding a wave of momentum. Her energetic appearance in Thug Life’s song “Jinguchaa” has captured audience attention, with the track garnering massive praise since its release. Looking ahead, she has a promising slate of projects including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and a high-profile collaboration with Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol—solidifying her position as one of the most exciting talents in the industry today.

As Sanya continues to expand her creative horizons, this People’s Choice award stands as a heartfelt nod to her journey—grounded, fearless, and deeply in tune with the people who admire her most.

