In what promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have undergone dramatic physical transformations for their roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. According to an independent industry source, Ranbir Kapoor has lost 12 kilograms, while Vicky Kaushal has shed an impressive 15 kilograms for their respective roles as Indian military officers.

An insider revealed, “Ranbir Kapoor has lost 12 kgs while Vicky Kaushal has lost 15 kgs for their characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. This extensive physical transformation of both stars is evident enough to light up the screens for the audiences."

Currently in production, Love & War is described as a sweeping love story set against the backdrop of war. The narrative is centred around a complex romantic triangle featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as rival officers, both drawn to Alia Bhatt’s character, who plays a glamorous cabaret dancer. The film explores themes of passion, loyalty, and sacrifice during turbulent times.

The recent schedule marked the first time the three leads — Ranbir, Vicky, and Alia — shot together, further building anticipation for the chemistry and dynamics to unfold on screen. Adding to the intrigue, the film also stars Orry in a pivotal role as Alia’s close friend, bringing another layer to the evolving relationships in the story.

Directed by Bhansali, known for his visual grandeur and emotionally rich storytelling, Love & War is slated for a theatrical release in March 2026.

