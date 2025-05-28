The early onset of monsoon has led to sudden increase in water borne diseases. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for dengue.

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with dengue; halts shooting for Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Emraan Hashmi was shooting for OG in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, Mumbai. That’s where he contracted the disease. He was not feeling well and had dengue-like symptoms. On the recommendation of the doctors, he got his tests done. The test confirmed that he is suffering from dengue.”

The source further told Bollywood Hungama, “He has been advised rest. Emraan, being a thorough professional, immediately told the makers about his condition and expressed regret over his inability to shoot. The makers understood the situation; they told him not to worry and that he should focus on his health as that comes first.”

The source continued, “Emraan Hashmi is resting at home. There’s no clarity yet but he’ll probably be out of action for a week. Once he recuperates, he’ll resume shooting for OG.”

OG marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema. It stars Pawan Kalyan in the leading role and Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. Emraan essays the role of the antagonist.

OG is all set to release in cinemas worldwide on September 25. It is produced by DVV Entertainment of RRR (2022) fame and directed by Sujeeth of Saaho (2019) fame.

