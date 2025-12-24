Night Song, the full-spectrum music company known for shaping immersive soundscapes across celebrated films and series including Scam 1992, Jigra, Coke Studio’s renowned release ‘Khalasi’, The Buckingham Murders, Maati Season 1 and many more, announces its latest collaboration on the upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Co-founded by Achint Thakkar and Parth Pandya, Night Song has composed and produced the music for the spy-comedy backed by Aamir Khan Productions, marking actor-comedian Vir Das’ directorial debut. The film is set to release on 16 January 2026.

Night Song collaborates with Aamir Khan Productions for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos; first track ‘Banda Tere Liye’ out!

For Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Night Song was tasked with creating a sonic world that balances a spy drama with comedy, giving each track its own identity and purpose. The music amplifies the film’s narrative beats while keeping the tone fresh, witty, and engaging, ensuring every moment, from action to humor, is enhanced by the score.

A standout from the album is 'Banda Tere Liye,' a high-energy, cliche bending track that flips a familiar Bollywood trope by turning the man into the spectacle. Conceived as a rare male-led ‘anti-item song’ envisioned by director Vir Das, it positions the male character at the center of performance, an uncommon narrative choice in mainstream cinema. The creative process began not with a tune, but with the bold hook line itself, around which Night Song built the melody, rhythm, and sonic world. Blending club, funk, and alt-pop, the song is elevated by an earthy Indian instrumental hook that roots it in a rustic, almost village market place like setting, giving it a fresh, unexpected flavor.

Speaking about the collaboration, Night Song founders Achint Thakkar and Parth Pandya shared in a joint statement, “Creating the music for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was an exciting challenge for us. Each track was crafted to serve the story while staying true to our sound. Genre-bending songs like 'Banda Tere Liye' will hopefully go on to shape culture, while our Marathi rap Fckta Apan is sure to stick in the listener’s mind. We’re glad to have partnered with Vir, Kavi & Aamir Khan on a film that gave us so much creative freedom.”

Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, directors of Happy Patel, shared in a joint statement, “Night Song is a team we’ve wanted to collaborate with for a long time, and with Happy Patel, that opportunity finally came together. The album gave us the space to explore multiple genres within a single body of work, and they took our musical vision and elevated it in the best possible way. This certainly won’t be the last collaboration between us, and Night Song.”

The collaboration with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos marks an important milestone for Night Song as it continues to expand its footprint across Indian cinema, working with leading production houses while carving out a strong creative identity of its own.

The soundtrack of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos features 12 tracks, including 5 full-length songs and 7 songettes.

Also Read: Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer: Vir Das headlines quirky spy caper; return of Imran Khan and cameo of Aamir Khan add to the excitement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.