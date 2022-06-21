Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, is set to travel to three different cities to launch the trailer with the entire team of Shamshera comprising Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, and director Karan Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor set to launch YRF’s Shamshera trailer in three cities with director Karan Malhotra!

Ranbir says, “I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It’s a film that we want to take to a large audience. It’s a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we’re going to go all out. I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to that. We are all looking forward to that and it will be fun to promote this film and market this film with Sanju Sir, Vaani, and Karan Malhotra.”

Speaking about the multi-city trailer launch Sanjay Dutt adds, “I have seen Shamshera and I’m sure that it is a film that will connect to the whole of India. We are going to launch our trailer in multiple cities and we want to meet and connect with as many people as possible with our trailer. A film like this is an out an out entertainer and it celebrates everything that is good about the quintessential Hindi films we have all grown up on.”

Adds Vaani Kapoor, “I am thrilled to kick-start Shamshera promotions with a 3-city trailer launch that will see us interact with fans and audiences. We hope everyone loves our trailer that is being released with such grandeur.”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera. The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera to release on Amazon Prime Video four weeks after theatrical release

More Pages: Shamshera Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.