Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next release Shamshera. The actor was recently in conversation with ETimes where he spoke about his marriage with Alia Bhatt. While the couple tied the knot earlier this year on April 14 in a private and intimate ceremony, one person that was missing was the actor’s father the late Rishi Kapoor. In the interview, when asked whether he had discussed his marriage with his father, Ranbir revealed that he had in fact done so.

Revealing details of his conversation with his father the late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir revealed that the veteran actor wanted him to get married soon. Especially after Rishi Kapoor took ill, Ranbir says that he and Alia spent quite a bit of time with Rishi Kapoor in the hospital. During this time, Rishi would always ask 'Why are you all wasting your time? You guys have no work? Go and get married... why are you sitting in the hospital'. If that wasn’t all, remembering his late father, Ranbir claims that it would have been amazing if Rishi Kapoor was alive and present for their wedding.

Back on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the Yash Raj Films venture Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Post this the actor also has the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which features him alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie will be released on September 9 this year.

