Call it a guilty pleasure. But I quite liked the first season of Masaba Masaba, primarily because Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta were so convincing as mother and daughter. I wonder why!

Masaba Gupta is back with another season of Masaba Masaba, and it’s looking good

They are back doing what they are best at: squabbling with one another over Masaba’s hormonal levels. This time the trailer indicates that the senior Gupta is also on a sexual rampage. We clearly see Ram Kapur giving Ms Gupta bed roomy looks. It all looks very sexed-up and mischievous.

Masaba’s love interest is the Kiwi actor Aramaan Khera whom I remember seeing in something called Taish. In Masaba Masaba the young actors seem happy about letting the two Guptas take centre stage. Sometimes it good to just lie back and enjoy being the focus of the female gaze.

Masaba Gupta says she is happy to be back with another season of her self-projected series. “It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways - it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July!”

