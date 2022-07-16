comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.07.2022 | 12:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Masaba Gupta is back with another season of Masaba Masaba, and it’s looking good

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Call it a guilty pleasure. But I quite liked the first season of Masaba Masaba, primarily because Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta were so convincing as mother and daughter. I wonder why!

Masaba Gupta is back with another season of Masaba Masaba, and it’s looking good

Masaba Gupta is back with another season of Masaba Masaba, and it’s looking good

They are back doing what they are best at: squabbling with one another over Masaba’s hormonal levels. This time the trailer indicates that the senior Gupta is also on a sexual rampage. We clearly see Ram Kapur giving Ms Gupta bed roomy looks. It all looks very sexed-up and mischievous.

Masaba’s love interest is the Kiwi actor Aramaan Khera whom I remember seeing in something called Taish. In Masaba Masaba the young actors seem happy about letting the two Guptas take centre stage. Sometimes it good to just lie back and enjoy being the focus of the female gaze.

Masaba Gupta says she is happy to be back with another season of her self-projected series. “It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways - it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July!”

Also Read: Masaba Gupta takes pregnancy test in first teaser of Masaba Masaba season 2 arriving on July 29 on Netflix, watch video

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor reveals he discussed his…

Rhea Chakraborty says 'rise above the noise,…

The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya…

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri…

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome second…

Squid Game breakout star Anupam Tripathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification