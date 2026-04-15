After sparking conversation and earning critical acclaim during its theatrical run, Assi is set for its digital premiere on Hindi ZEE5 on 17th April. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Media Works and T-Series Films, Assi features a powerful ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Assi set for digital premiere on ZEE5 on April 17 after theatrical run

A hard-hitting courtroom drama, Assi follows a lawyer (Taapsee Pannu) who takes on a brutal rape case, confronting not just the crime but the systemic apathy surrounding it. In a striking moment, the film underscores a grim reality—nearly 80 rape cases reported in a single day—amplifying the urgency of its narrative. It traces the journey of a survivor and her partner (Kani Kusruti and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), whose lives are shattered by violence, as they navigate trauma, societal judgment, and an unforgiving legal system. Anchored in the reality of rising sexual violence and delayed justice, Assi shines a light on the emotional and social aftermath often left unspoken.

Raw and unflinching, the film goes beyond the courtroom to explore the human cost of such crimes—the resilience it demands and the silence it challenges. Its honesty and emotional depth struck a chord with audiences in theatres, and it now aims to reach a wider global audience on ZEE5.

Kaveri Das, Business Head – Hindi ZEE5 and Chief Channel Officer, &TV, said, “Assi is the kind of film that naturally sparks quiet, difficult, yet necessary conversations. At Hindi ZEE5, we are committed to stories that invite reflection and meaningful engagement without being overtly didactic. We believe cinema can create space for such moments, leaving a lasting impact well beyond the screen”.

Director and Co-Writer Anubhav Sinha added, “Assi is not just a film, it’s a reflection of the times we live in. We wanted to tell a story that doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable truths, while also focusing on the resilience of the human spirit. I’m glad that with Hindi ZEE5, the film will now reach an even wider audience and get the merit it deserves”.

Taapsee Pannu shared, “Playing this character was one of the most challenging experiences for me as an actor. Assi is not an easy watch, but it’s an important one. It’s a story that needs to be told with honesty and sensitivity, and I hope audiences connect with its intent and message as it reaches them on Hindi ZEE5”.

With its gripping narrative and powerful performances, Assi is a thought-provoking film that lingers long after the credits roll.

Don’t miss the digital premiere of Assi on 17th April, only on Hindi ZEE5.

Also Read: What should Taapsee Pannu do to return to the big league? Trade experts share their views: “She needs to reinvent herself like Shah Rukh Khan and offer audience something new. Had she done intense love story like Tere Ishk Mein, it would have worked for sure”

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