Indian Film actor and global youth advocate Sanjana Sanghi has been invited to Harvard University on April 18, 2026, to participate in the prestigious Women in Power Conference (WIPC) at the Harvard Kennedy School. In a historic line-up for the 2026 edition, titled ‘Power Beyond the Podium: Turning Vision into Change.’

From Bollywood to Harvard: Sanjana Sanghi to headline Arts & Advocacy panel at the Women in Power Conference

Sanjana Sanghi will headline a specialized Arts and Advocacy panel and lead an individual ‘Lunch and Learn’ session, exploring how cultural expression and storytelling can shape advocacy and policy. The actress joins a powerful lineage that includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Smriti Irani, and Karisma Kapoor.

Reflecting on her excitement ahead of reaching Harvard Kennedy School campus, Sanjana stated: “As a young girl growing up in India, being told ‘you can’t’ was a more frequently murmured phrase than anything else. Turning that ‘you can’t’ into an ‘I will’ is a strength and conviction I only got courtesy of the powerful women in my life who granted me that permission. I see so many such women on WIPC’s speaker line-up; therefore, to be entrusted by Harvard with the honor of being in such incredible company at WIPC makes me jump with joy! As a highly studious girl through school and college, Harvard University, in my mind, has always been the pinnacle of greatness, one I’ve always revered.”

While Sanjana formed a permanent place in the audience’s heart with her memorable debut in Dil Bechara, Sanghi’s academic and social-impact credentials are equally formidable. As a UNDP India Youth Champion and an Education Advocate with Save the Children India, the WIPC leadership highlighted that her journey bridging film, youth leadership, and global development reflects the exact kind of ‘Power Beyond the Podium’ the conference seeks to celebrate.

Most notably, Sanghi recently made history as the first and only Indian celebrity to partner with the Rockefeller Foundation. Alongside Foundation President Dr. Rajiv Shah, she has championed over 100,000+ female-led enterprises in rural India. Her work focuses on how clean energy can act as a direct engine for women's financial independence - a testament to her ability to turn ‘Vision into Change’.

At Harvard, Sanghi, who has been declared as a leading voice for youth-led development by the World Bank, is expected to propose that culture and creativity are the true foundations for education equity, youth empowerment, and digital inclusion. By sharing the stage with global icons, Sanghi continues to solidify her role as the ‘Modern Academic-Actor’, proving that intellectual rigor and global stardom are powerful catalysts for change.

Also Read: “I remember feeling hypnotised by Imtiaz Ali sir”: Sanjana Sanghi reminisces Rockstar days

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