First song from Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par titled ‘Good For Nothing’ to release on May 22

The buzz around Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is steadily building as it nears release. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, it has drawn attention following the trailer launch. The film introduces 10 young debutants, bringing a fresh energy to the screen. Sitaare Zameen Par aims to offer a heartfelt and uplifting story. Meanwhile, sources indicate that the makers are preparing to release the film’s first song, adding to the growing interest.

A source close to the film’s production revealed, “The film’s first song, ‘Good for Nothing’, is set to release on May 22. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya, with Neil Mukherjee on guitar and Sheldon D’Silva on bass.” The track has already sparked high anticipation among music lovers.

The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par offers a touching glimpse into a story of redemption. A former basketball coach, facing legal consequences, is ordered by the court to train a team of misfits—an emotional journey filled with humour, growth, and second chances.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par will star Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

